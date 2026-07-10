Ottawa committee approves 12-storey affordable housing development in Little Italy

Ottawa Construction News staff writer

Ottawa’s municipal Planning and Housing Committee has approved Official Plan and zoning amendments to clear the way for a new 12-storey affordable housing development in the Civic Hospital and Little Italy neighbourhoods.

The project, at the northeast corner of Loretta Avenue South and Hickory Street, will introduce 124 mixed-market rental units to the area. The development is spearheaded by the non-profit housing provider Centretown Citizens Ottawa Corporation (CCOC).

According to city planning records, the project’s design is led by Ottawa-based firm Hobin Architecture, with Fotenn Consultants Inc. serving as the land-use planning applicant. A general contractor has not yet been selected, as the project is in its early planning stages and must still secure site plan control approval.

The approved amendments will increase the site’s permitted building height from six storeys to 12 storeys, or a maximum height of 40 metres. In a report submitted by Derrick Moodie, the city’s director of planning services, staff noted that the taller built form provides an appropriate transition from high-rise buildings near the Trillium Line to the low-rise residential areas to the west.

The architectural design incorporates:

A f our-storey podium along Hickory Street to maintain a pedestrian-friendly environment.

our-storey podium along Hickory Street to maintain a pedestrian-friendly environment. An interconnected point-tower layout with a compact 660-sq. ft. floorplate to minimize shadow and wind impacts on adjacent properties.

370 sq. m, of communal amenity space divided between indoor areas and a fourth-floor outdoor rooftop terrace.

At-grade terraces and active glazing on the southern and western facades to animate the public realm.

The 2,015-sq. m. site combines four property parcels (287 and 299 Loretta Ave. S. and 153 and 157 Hickory St.) alongside a small 33.5-sq. M. city-owned remnant. Existing low-rise structures on the lots, including townhomes and detached houses, will be demolished to accommodate the new build.

The development is being fast-tracked through the federal government’s Build Canada Homes initiative, which aims to rapidly expand the country’s affordable housing inventory. Construction is projected to begin in late 2026 or early 2027.

Located within 200 metres of the Dow’s Lake O-Train station, the development is designed around transit-oriented principles. To encourage active and sustainable transportation, vehicle parking is highly restricted, consisting of only 10 underground spaces and three surface parking spaces. Conversely, the building will offer robust bicycle accommodations, including a stacked bicycle storage system accommodating approximately 60 stalls.

The planned unit breakdown consists of:

3 studio apartments

95 one-bedroom units

15 two-bedroom units

11 three-bedroom units

Approximately nine per cent of the building’s layout is dedicated to multi-bedroom, large-household units, exceeding the city’s five per cent minimum policy requirement for designated transit hubs.

The city’s planning department received roughly 60 written public submissions and held a virtual community meeting hosted by Kitchissippi Ward Coun. Jeff Leiper’s office. Local residents and the Civic Hospital Neighbourhood Association raised concerns regarding diminished street parking, localized traffic capacity at Hickory Street and Champagne Avenue, and the displacement of current tenants.

City planners clarified that a comprehensive transportation impact assessment and a tree conservation report will be thoroughly reviewed during the upcoming site plan control stage. Staff recommended approval of the project, stating that the development directly supports municipal mandates to create walkable, 15-minute neighbourhoods and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Planning and Housing Committee’s recommendation will advance to full Ottawa City Council for a final vote on July 15.