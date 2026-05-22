Expanded tax relief fuels massive spike in Ottawa new home sales in April

Ottawa Construction News staff writer

New home sales in Ottawa surged in April, driven largely by recent expansions to new home tax relief, according to the latest data from the Greater Ottawa Home Builders’ Association (GOHBA) and PMA Brethour Realty Group.

The region recorded 744 new home sales, representing a staggering 203.7 per cent increase from the 245 homes sold in April 2025. April’s totals also mark a 164.8 per cent jump from March, which saw just 281 sales.

Year-to-date sales now stand at 1,558, up 41.3 per cent compared to the 1,103 homes sold during the same period last year.

“This month’s sales activity clearly demonstrates how directly policy decisions can influence housing markets,” GOHBA executive director Jason Burggraaf said in a statement. “The expansion of sales tax relief to all new home buyers has helped restore confidence in the market and encouraged many buyers who had been waiting on the sidelines to act.”

Burggraaf added that the robust spring figures are proof that “meaningful policy reform can directly support housing activity, improve affordability, and help get more homes built.”

Geographically, Ottawa’s south end led the region in April, accounting for 41 per cent of all new home sales. The west end followed closely at 37 per cent, while the east end captured 20 per cent of the market. Central Ottawa made up the remaining three per cent.

When breaking down by housing type, townhomes maintained a steady stronghold on the market, accounting for half of all sales (50 per cent). Single-detached homes saw a 16 per cent increase from March to capture 46 per cent of April’s sales activity. The remainder of the month’s sales were divided between condo townhomes and condo apartments.

The monthly report is published in partnership between GOHBA and PMA Brethour Realty Group to provide market data on local housing activity in the nation’s capital.