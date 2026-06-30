Ottawa council approves zoning changes for 500 new homes in Woodpark and Kanata North

Ottawa Construction News staff writer

Zoning amendments have been approved to allow nearly 500 new residential units in Woodpark and Kanata North, including a 24-storey apartment tower near a transit station and the next phase of a suburban subdivision.

Changes were approved at a June 10 council meeting, following recommendations from the planning and housing committee.

In Woodpark, a zoning amendment will permit a 24-storey residential building northwest of Carling Avenue and Edgeworth Avenue. The project would add 262 units and is planned for a site less than 200 metres from Lincoln Fields Station.

The development would include a new pedestrian pathway linking the site to the National Capital Commission pathway network and the nearby transit station.

In Kanata North, an expansion of the Arcadia subdivision is planned at 8370 Campeau Dr., near Terry Fox Drive.

The 8.26-hectare development, led by Minto Communities, includes 232 homes and received relief from minimum setback and lot area requirements. The application was first submitted in December 2021. A stormwater management pond is included and higher-density housing is planned closest to Campeau Drive.

Between 2023 and 2025, council approved more than 69,600 new housing units, or about 46 per cent of Ottawa’s provincial target of 151,000 homes by 2031.

Council also approved changes to the city’s use of federal housing funding, providing more flexibility in how about $44 million in Housing Accelerator Fund money expected in 2027 to allow more flexibility for partnerships.

Housing Accelerator Fund investments are supporting about 1,500 affordable housing units, with more than 800 completed since 2024, according to the city.