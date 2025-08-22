Ottawa new home sales remain steady despite external pressures

OTTAWA Construction News staff writer

OTTAWA — New home sales in Ottawa this summer suggest the housing market is holding steady even as builders face economic and policy headwinds.

The Greater Ottawa Home Builders’ Association (GOHBA) reported 275 new homes sold in July, the highest for that month since before the pandemic.

The figure marked a 26.5 per cent drop from June’s record-setting sales but still represented a five-year high for July and a 9.6 per cent increase from the same month in 2024.

Year-to-date sales stood at 2,067 homes at the end of July, down 1.5 per cent compared with 2,098 homes sold over the same period last year.

“July’s performance reflects the ongoing strength of the local housing market, despite the earlier challenges we faced in 2025,” said Jason Burggraaf, executive director of the home builders’ association. “While the federal government continues to explore measures to support housing growth, it’s crucial that we don’t lose momentum. Delays or cancellations of new projects could undermine the progress we’ve made so far.”

Ottawa’s south and west ends continued to dominate the market last month, accounting for 40 per cent and 28 per cent of sales respectively. The east end made up 24 per cent, while central Ottawa accounted for eight per cent.

Townhomes remained the most popular choice among buyers, representing 48 per cent of all sales in July. Single-family homes followed at 35 per cent, with condo townhomes at 11 per cent and condo apartments at six per cent.