Ottawa’s Glenview Homes sets sights on U.S. expansion, starting in Texas

Ottawa Construction News staff writer

Local homebuilder Glenview Homes is taking its “Start with More” philosophy south of the border with a planned expansion into the Texas market.

The Ottawa-based company announced on April 20 that it will begin its U.S. expansion in the Greater Houston area. To lead the market entry, Glenview has hired Blake Roberts, a veteran Texas homebuilding executive.

Roberts will work with Glenview Homes during its initial U.S. formation phase before transitioning to a full-time leadership role as president of the company’s Texas operations.

“At Glenview Homes, we’ve always focused on thoughtful design, quality construction, and putting people first,” Jake Shabinsky, managing director of Glenview Homes, said in a statement. “Texas represents an exciting opportunity, and we’re approaching it with the same values that have guided our success to date.”

Shabinsky praised Roberts’ multi-decade track record in both private and public homebuilding organizations, noting his “principled value system” complements the local builder well.

“I am excited and honoured to join the Glenview family of companies,” Roberts said. “The team’s extensive combined experience and shared vision regarding business strategy and company culture create a strong foundation for success.”

Glenview Homes was launched in 2012. Its parent company has been an established commercial and residential real estate builder and manager in Ottawa since 1966.