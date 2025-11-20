Ottawa new home sales flat in October as buyers wait for GST rebate clarity

Ottawa Construction News staff writer

New home sales in Ottawa remained effectively stagnant in October as uncertainty regarding federal tax rebates kept many potential buyers on the sidelines.

The latest report from the Greater Ottawa Home Builders’ Association (GOHBA) and PMA Brethour Realty Group shows builders sold 288 new homes last month. While this represents a nominal increase of one unit over September’s 287 sales, it marks a significant 25.2 per cent decline compared to the 385 homes sold in October 2024.

Year-to-date figures also trail last year’s pace. A total of 2,940 new homes were sold through the first 10 months of 2025, roughly 3.4 per cent below the 3,045 recorded during the same period in 2024.

Industry officials point to hesitation among consumers, particularly first-time buyers, as the primary driver of the sluggish market.

“Caution remains the dominant theme in the new-home market,” GOHBA executive director Jason Burggraaf said in a Nov. 20 statement. “Until there’s clarity on the timing of the GST rebate, many first-time buyers are opting to wait.”

While overall volume was flat, the composition of sales shifted significantly in October. Single-family homes saw a surge in popularity, capturing 45 per cent of the market share. This surge brought the category nearly level with townhomes, which maintained their traditional lead with 48 per cent of sales.

Geographically, development continues to be heavily concentrated in Ottawa’s south end, which accounted for 46 per cent of all new home sales in October. The west end followed with 25 per cent of the market, while the east end captured 22 per cent.

Central Ottawa remained the quietest sector for new construction, representing just seven per cent of sales activity.